Trending Issue: Distributed Cache problems after applying January 2023 CU

With January 2023 CU for SharePoint Server 2016, 2019 and Subscription Edition we released a security fix which increased the transport security for communications between the SharePoint applications and the distributed cache cluster.

The change was implemented in two parts:

a change in the configuration wizard to update the Distributed Cache Cluster Security Settings a change in the client logic (the code that connects the SharePoint worker processes to the Distributed Cache Server) to identify if the security of the server has been updated

For some customers these changes were not applied correctly which caused connections to the Distributed Cache server to fail with the following ULS log messages:

w3wp.exe (0xXXXX) 0xXXXX SharePoint Foundation DistributedCache 837o4 Unexpected Unexpected error while executing ExportCacheClusterConfig with parameters provider: 'SPDistributedCacheClusterProvider' , connectionString: '...

and

w3wp.exe (0xXXXX) 0xXXXX SharePoint Foundation DistributedCache 4y50r Unexpected Unexpected Exception in getting cache cluster security config...

and

w3wp.exe (0x285C) 0x2DA4 SharePoint Foundation DistributedCache ah24w Unexpected Unexpected Exception in SPDistributedCachePointerWrapper::InitializeDataCacheFactory for usage 'DistributedLogonTokenCache' - Exception 'Microsoft.SharePoint.Internal.Caching.DataCacheException: ErrorCode<ERRCA0017>:SubStatus<ES0006>:There is a temporary failure. Please retry later. ...'

To resolve these problems please follow the steps below.

Important: The PowerShell commands used below are slightly different for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition compared to SharePoint Server 2016/2019 as AppFabric got integrated into SharePoint Server Subscription Edition and the PowerShell CmdLets were updated with this integration.

Verifying the Distributed Cache configuration

To verify if the Distributed Cache configuration is correct you can use the following commands in a SharePoint Management Shell:

SharePoint Server 2016 and 2019

Use-CacheCluster Export-CacheClusterConfig -Path c:\temp\clusterconfig.xml

SharePoint Server Subscription Edition

Export-SPCacheClusterConfig -Path c:\temp\clusterconfig.xml

Open the exported clusterconfig.xml file and scroll to the end of the file and verify the advancedProperties section.

The correct configuration after applying January 2023 CU or later looks like this:

... <advancedProperties> <partitionStoreConnectionSettings leadHostManagement="false" /> <securityProperties> <authorization> <allow users="WSS_ADMIN_WPG" /> <allow users="WSS_WPG" /> </authorization> </securityProperties> </advancedProperties> ...

This is how the configuration looked like before applying January 2023 CU – if this still looks like this after installing the CU and running the config wizard then the configuration is incorrect and needs to be updated:

... <advancedProperties> <partitionStoreConnectionSettings leadHostManagement="false" /> <securityProperties mode="None" protectionLevel="None"> <authorization> <allow users="WSS_ADMIN_WPG" /> <allow users="WSS_WPG" /> </authorization> </securityProperties> </advancedProperties> ...

You will notice the additional mode and protectionLevel attributes in the above incorrect configuration.

Fixing the Distributed Cache configuration

To resolve the issue execute the following PowerShell commands:

SharePoint Server 2016 and 2019

Stop-CacheCluster Set-CacheClusterSecurity -SecurityMode Transport -ProtectionLevel EncryptAndSign Start-CacheCluster

SharePoint Server Subscription Edition

Stop-SPCacheCluster Set-SPCacheClusterSecurity -SecurityMode Transport -ProtectionLevel EncryptAndSign Start-SPCacheCluster

Be aware that the Set-SPCacheClusterSecurity command has been added in January 2023 CU for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition and is not available in older builds.

The commands above will stop the cache cluster, update the cache cluster configuration (this will only work if the cache cluster has been stopped before – otherwise you will get an error) and start the cluster again.

Ensure that the client logic is able identify the security configuration of the distributed cache server

Required change on servers NOT hosting the Distributed Cache service

To ensure that the SharePoint worker processes on servers which do not host the Distributed Cache service can read the Distributed Cache Configuration a custom provider has to be registered in the registry.

Copy the text below AS IS into a file with extension reg (e.g. DistributedCacheProvider.reg) and apply it on each server in your farm which does not host the Distributed Cache Service.

Best ist to hover over the text below and use the “Copy to Clipboard Function” to ensure that you copy the exact text you need.

SharePoint Server 2016 and 2019

Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00 [HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\AppFabric\V1.0\Providers\AppFabricCaching\SPDistributedCacheClusterProvider] "DisplayName"="Microsoft SharePoint AppFabric Caching Service Configuration Store Provider" "Type"="Microsoft.SharePoint.DistributedCaching.Utilities.SPDistributedCacheClusterCustomProvider, Microsoft.SharePoint, Version=16.0.0.0, Culture=neutral, PublicKeyToken=71e9bce111e9429c"

SharePoint Server Subscription Edition

Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00 [HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Shared Tools\Web Server Extensions\16.0\Caching\Providers\SPDistributedCacheClusterProvider] "DisplayName"="Microsoft SharePoint AppFabric Caching Service Configuration Store Provider" "Type"="Microsoft.SharePoint.DistributedCaching.Utilities.SPDistributedCacheClusterCustomProvider, Microsoft.SharePoint, Version=16.0.0.0, Culture=neutral, PublicKeyToken=71e9bce111e9429c"

Required change on servers hosting the Distributed Cache service

There is one final step that needs to be completed: the worker process needs to be able to access the registry on the Distributed Cache servers to read the Distributed Cache registry key. To ensure that this works grant read access to the WSS_WPG group on the following registry key on all servers hosting the Distributed Cache service:

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control\SecurePipeServers\winreg

After this step is completed ensure to restart IIS on your Web Frontend Servers to ensure that the SharePoint worker processes try to reconnect to the SharePoint Distributed Cache Cluster.

Credits

Thanks a lot to my colleague Dan Cristureanu from Romania whos analysis on several support cases was a significant contribution to this blog post.