Announcing the release of SharePoint Workflow Manager for SharePoint Server

Microsoft is pleased to announce the release of SharePoint Workflow Manager, a new workflow engine to power the SharePoint 2013 Workflows platform for SharePoint Server and replace Service Bus and Microsoft Workflow Manager.
SharePoint Workflow Manager is compatible with SharePoint Server 2013, 2016, 2019, and Subscription Edition. We recommend that all SharePoint Server customers using SharePoint 2013 Workflows upgrade to SharePoint Workflow Manager as soon as they’re able to. Microsoft will focus all future investments and maintenance on SharePoint Workflow Manager rather than Microsoft Workflow Manager, including providing support beyond the year 2026.
Microsoft will continue to provide technical support for existing deployments of Service Bus and Microsoft Workflow Manager until the version of SharePoint Server they’re being used with reaches end of support, or until July 14, 2026, whichever comes first.
Be aware that the Service Bus and Microsoft Workflow Manager installers are no longer available from the Microsoft Web Platform Installer (WebPI). Customers who need new SharePoint 2013 workflow engine installations can only install SharePoint Workflow Manager.
You can download SharePoint Workflow Manager from Download Center.
For more details about the support lifecycle information see below:
- SharePoint Workflow Manager – Lifecycle
- Microsoft Workflow Manager 1.0 – Lifecycle
- Service Bus for Windows Server – Lifecycle
See the official announcement from Bill Bär on the Microsoft SharePoint Blog.
Thanks for the information. Is it still necessary to install the package on an separate machine or can it be installed on a SharePoint machine?
Thanks!
Br
Rene
Hi Rene,
no changes for SharePoint Workflow Manager – it can also be installed on the same server or on a separate server as SharePoint. The guidance is the same as in this article:
https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/sharepoint/governance/install-and-configure-workflow-for-sharepoint-server#install-workflow-manager
Cheers,
Stefan
Thanks!
Since they say this will support beyond 2016, is there any word on what they will provide for designing workflows beyond 2026 since SP Designer is going away?
Hi Dominique,
the recommendation is to use Visual Studio to create and edit workflows after SharePoint Designer 2013 reaches end of support in 2026.
Cheers,
Stefan