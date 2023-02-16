Announcing the release of SharePoint Workflow Manager for SharePoint Server

Microsoft is pleased to announce the release of SharePoint Workflow Manager, a new workflow engine to power the SharePoint 2013 Workflows platform for SharePoint Server and replace Service Bus and Microsoft Workflow Manager.

SharePoint Workflow Manager is compatible with SharePoint Server 2013, 2016, 2019, and Subscription Edition. We recommend that all SharePoint Server customers using SharePoint 2013 Workflows upgrade to SharePoint Workflow Manager as soon as they’re able to. Microsoft will focus all future investments and maintenance on SharePoint Workflow Manager rather than Microsoft Workflow Manager, including providing support beyond the year 2026.

Microsoft will continue to provide technical support for existing deployments of Service Bus and Microsoft Workflow Manager until the version of SharePoint Server they’re being used with reaches end of support, or until July 14, 2026, whichever comes first.

Be aware that the Service Bus and Microsoft Workflow Manager installers are no longer available from the Microsoft Web Platform Installer (WebPI). Customers who need new SharePoint 2013 workflow engine installations can only install SharePoint Workflow Manager.

You can download SharePoint Workflow Manager from Download Center.

For more details about the support lifecycle information see below:

See the official announcement from Bill Bär on the Microsoft SharePoint Blog.