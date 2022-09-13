Please review the “Known issues” section of the KB articles for SharePoint September 2022 CU / PU

With September 2022 CU/PU additional steps might be required to prevent unexpected problems after applying the updates.
The following information is included in the KB articles for SharePoint 2013, 2016, 2019 and Subscription Edition:

Known issues in this update

Important: we recommend to evaluate all SharePoint updates in a test environment against all business critical functions and processes before applying in production as SharePoint fixes cannot be uninstalled.
More details in my blog post about SharePoint Patching Best Practices.

  1. Stefan, do the first two issues mainly apply if you have code based custom solutions deployed in your farm or can they also impact out of the box items as well. Thanks in advance for your response.

    -Daniel

