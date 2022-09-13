Feature Update 22H2 for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition has been released today

In previous versions of SharePoint Server new features were introduced with the release of new major versions. Those versions would be serviced with new security and quality improvements via monthly Public/Cumulative Updates but only on rare occasions, new feature experiences may be introduced via a Public/Cumulative Update.

Unlike earlier versions SharePoint Server Subscription Edition is an evergreen product. That means there are currently no plans to release another major version of SharePoint server.

This gives the opportunity to provide a more agile approach to how new feature experiences are introduced to SharePoint Server: Instead of waiting for the next major version of SharePoint Server to be released, new feature experiences will now be introduced to SharePoint Server Subscription Edition via Feature Updates on a predictable schedule twice a year, once in spring and once in autumn. The feature update will be shipped with a Public/Cumulative Update and will be included in all future Public/Cumulative Updates going forward.

The first such feature update (22H2) has been released today and is included in the September 2022 CU for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition.

Releasing new features for a product which is used by a large number of users creates challenges for IT departments (e.g. users have to be trained to use the new functionality correctly, a change in behavior can lead to an increased number of internal support calls, new features need to be tested against custom solutions installed on the SharePoint farm, …). With the feature updates for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition organizations are given the ability to manage the introduction of new features introduced in a feature update by grouping them into feature release rings: the Early release ring and the Standard release ring. This gives organizations time to train their users and support staff on any new functionality, perform compatibility testing of those new feature experiences with existing customer scenarios, and develop new business processes to take full advantage of the new feature experiences.

See here for more details on the feature release rings.

Below is a list of all new feature released in the 22H2 feature updates and the release ring the feature is included:

Feature Release rings Feature release rings Standard release Antimalware Scan Interface (AMSI) integration Standard release Copy and move improvement in modern document library Early release Bulk editing in modern lists Early release Column formatting enhancement Early release Button web part Early release Choose the default site language in the modern self-service site creation pane Early release New SharePoint RESTful ListData.svc implementation Early release

For more details about the 22H2 feature update and the above listed features please review the official article: