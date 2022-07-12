SharePoint security fixes released with July 2022 PU and offered through Microsoft Update Stefan Goßner - July 12, 2022 - 6 Comments We did not release any security fixes for SharePoint in July 2022. More information: KB 5002078 – July 2022 updates for Microsoft Office Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
I think you mean July 2022 instead of March 2022
Yes, thanks. Fixed the copy&paste error. 🙂
Good morning, Stefan. Was a July update released for Office Online Server? Thanks in advance!
Hi Daniel, there was no Office Online Server fix released in July 2022.
Hi Stefan,
Do we have a CU for SharePoint 2013 in July? I have already applied the June CU last month.
There is no CU for SP2013 in July.