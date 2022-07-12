SharePoint security fixes released with July 2022 PU and offered through Microsoft Update

- - 6 Comments

We did not release any security fixes for SharePoint in July 2022.

 

6 Comments


  1. I think you mean July 2022 instead of March 2022

    Reply

    1. Yes, thanks. Fixed the copy&paste error. 🙂

      Reply

  2. Good morning, Stefan. Was a July update released for Office Online Server? Thanks in advance!

    Reply

    1. Hi Daniel, there was no Office Online Server fix released in July 2022.

      Reply

  3. Hi Stefan,
    Do we have a CU for SharePoint 2013 in July? I have already applied the June CU last month.

    Reply

    1. There is no CU for SP2013 in July.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.