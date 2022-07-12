July 2022 CU for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition is available for download

The product group released the July 2022 Cumulative Update for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition. Similar to SharePoint Server 2016 and 2019 SharePoint Server Subscription Edition is patched with a language dependent and a language independent fix.
The KB articles for July 2022 CU will be available at the following locations in a couple of hours:
- KB 5002234 – July 2022 Update for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition (language independent)
- There was no language dependent fix released this month.
The most recent language dependent fix is KB 5002225 from June 2022 CU.
The downloads for July 2022 CU are available through the following links:
- Download July 2022 Update for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition (language independent)
Important: It is required to install both fixes (language dependent and independent) to fully patch a SharePoint server. This applies also to servers which do not have language packs installed. The reason is that each SharePoint installation includes a language dependent component together with a language independent component. If additional language packs are added later (only) the language dependent fix has to be applied again.
It is irrelevant which language you pick on the drop down in download center. Even the language dependent fixes are all in the same package for all languages.
After installing the fixes you need to run the SharePoint Products Configuration Wizard on each machine in the farm. If you prefer to run the command line version psconfig.exe ensure to have a look here for the correct options.
Please ensure to have a look at the SharePoint Patching Best Practices before applying new fixes.
SharePoint Server Subscription Edition July 2022 CU Build Number:
Language independent fix: 16.0.14931.20502
Hi Stefan,
Rapid7 Tool is not identifying the “SharePoint Server Subscription Edition” vulnerabilies, but it can able to identify all SP2010, SP2013, SP2016 & SP2019 version vulnerabilies. Is there any settings / configuration needs to be change in the Rapid7 tool? (or) What kind of architecture difference Subscription Edition vs other SP versions?
Please raise this question with the company developping Rapid7.