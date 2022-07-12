July 2022 CU for SharePoint Server 2016 is available for download

The product group released the July 2022 Cumulative Update for SharePoint Server 2016 product family.
This CU also includes Feature Pack 1 which was released with December 2016 CU and Feature Pack 2 which was released with September 2017 CU.
The KB articles for July 2022 CU should be available at the following locations in a couple of hours:
- KB 5002231 – July 2022 Update for SharePoint Server 2016 (language independent)
- There was no language dependent fix released this month.
The most recent language dependent fix is KB 5002118 from January 2022 CU.
The downloads for July 2022 CU are available through the following links:
- Download July 2022 Update for SharePoint Server 2016 (language independent)
- There was no language dependent fix released this month.
The most recent language dependent fix is KB 5002118 from January 2022 CU.
Important: It is required to install both fixes (language dependent and independent) to fully patch a SharePoint server. This applies also to servers which do not have language packs installed. The reason is that each SharePoint installation includes a language dependent component together with a language independent component. If additional language packs are added later (only) the language dependent fix has to be applied again.
It is irrelevant which language you pick on the drop down in download center. Even the language dependent fixes are all in the same package for all languages.
After installing the fixes you need to run the SharePoint 2016 Products Configuration Wizard on each machine in the farm. If you prefer to run the command line version psconfig.exe ensure to have a look here for the correct options.
SharePoint 2016 July 2022 CU Build Numbers:
Language independent fix: 16.0.5344.1000
To understand the different version numbers please have a look at my article which explains the different SharePoint build numbers.
Please ensure to have a look at the SharePoint Patching Best Practices before applying new fixes.
Related Links:
- Technet: Updated Product Servicing Policy for SharePoint Server 2016
- Blog: SharePoint Patching Best Practices
- Blog: Common Question: What is the difference between a PU, a CU and a COD?
- Blog: SharePoint Patching demystified
- Blog: Why I prefer PSCONFIGUI.EXE over PSCONFIG.EXE
- Technet: Update Center for Microsoft Office, Office Servers, and Related Products
- Blog: SharePoint Server 2016 Patch Build Numbers Powershell Module
- Blog: SharePoint Server 2016 Zero-Downtime Patching Demystified
- Blog: SharePoint does not have a build version. Full Stop.
7 Comments
Permalink
Hi Stefan,
Can we expect a July 2022 CU for SharePoint 2013? The latest update available for SP 2013 is June 2022 CU
Permalink
Hi Arul, there is no fix for SP2013 in July 2022.
Permalink
Hello Stefan,
what about July 2022 CU for SharePoint Server 2013? No CU this month?
Thanks and best regards
Alex
Permalink
Correct. No CU this month.
Permalink
Hi Stefan,
General question for SharePoint patching, can we do the SharePoint patch installation through Microsoft SCCM push option? Right now we are following the Manually format so to automate I am asking this question.
Permalink
Hi Prabhu, I’m not an SCCM expert but from my experience SCCM only installs security fixes automatically. For non security fixes additional work is required to register them. I don’t have all the details but maybe someone from the community can answer the question in more detail.
Permalink
Thanks Stefan