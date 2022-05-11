SharePoint security fixes released with May 2022 PU and offered through Microsoft Update

Below are the security fixes for the SharePoint OnPrem versions released this month.

Important:

SharePoint Foundation security fixes also have to be applied on SharePoint Server installations.

SharePoint Server security fixes also have to be applied on Project Server installations.

SharePoint 2013 Suite:

KB 5002203 – SharePoint Foundation 2013 (core component)

KB 5002199 – Office Web Apps Server 2013 Microsoft Support recommends to install the complete May 2022 CU for SharePoint 2013 rather than individual security fixes

SharePoint Server 2016:

KB 5002195 – SharePoint Server 2016 (language independent) Microsoft Support recommends to install the complete May 2022 CU for SharePoint 2016 rather than individual security fixes

SharePoint Server 2019:

KB 5002207 – SharePoint Server 2019 (language independent) Microsoft Support recommends to install the complete May 2022 CU for SharePoint 2019 rather than individual security fixes

SharePoint Server Subscription Edition:

KB 5002194 – SharePoint Server Subscription Edition (language independent) Microsoft Support recommends to install the complete May 2022 CU for SharePoint Subscription Edition rather than individual security fixes

Office Online Server:

KB 5002205 – Office Online Server

Security Update Guide See the Security Update Guide below for more details about the relevant fixes: More information: KB 5002076 – May 2022 updates for Microsoft Office

Please ensure to have a look at the SharePoint Patching Best Practices before applying new fixes.