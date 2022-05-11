SharePoint security fixes released with May 2022 PU and offered through Microsoft Update

Below are the security fixes for the SharePoint OnPrem versions released this month.
Important:
SharePoint Foundation security fixes also have to be applied on SharePoint Server installations.
SharePoint Server security fixes also have to be applied on Project Server installations.
SharePoint 2013 Suite:
- KB 5002203 – SharePoint Foundation 2013 (core component)
- KB 5002199 – Office Web Apps Server 2013
Microsoft Support recommends to install the complete May 2022 CU for SharePoint 2013 rather than individual security fixes
SharePoint Server 2016:
- KB 5002195 – SharePoint Server 2016 (language independent)
Microsoft Support recommends to install the complete May 2022 CU for SharePoint 2016 rather than individual security fixes
SharePoint Server 2019:
- KB 5002207 – SharePoint Server 2019 (language independent)
Microsoft Support recommends to install the complete May 2022 CU for SharePoint 2019 rather than individual security fixes
SharePoint Server Subscription Edition:
- KB 5002194 – SharePoint Server Subscription Edition (language independent)
Microsoft Support recommends to install the complete May 2022 CU for SharePoint Subscription Edition rather than individual security fixes
Office Online Server:
- KB 5002205 – Office Online Server
More information: