SharePoint security fixes released with December 2021 PU and offered through Microsoft Update

Below are the security fixes for the SharePoint OnPrem versions released this month.

Important:
SharePoint Foundation security fixes also have to be applied on SharePoint Server installations.
SharePoint Server security fixes also have to be applied on Project Server installations.

SharePoint 2013 Suite:

  • KB 5002071 – SharePoint Foundation 2013 (core component)
  • KB 5002015 – SharePoint Foundation 2013
  • KB 5002008 – SharePoint Server 2013 (core component)
  • KB 5002103 – Office Web Apps Server 2013

    • Microsoft Support recommends to install the complete December 2021 CU for SharePoint 2013 rather than individual security fixes

SharePoint Server 2016:

  • KB 5002055 – SharePoint Server 2016 (language independent)
  • KB 5002059 – SharePoint Server 2016 (language independent)

    • Microsoft Support recommends to install the complete December 2021 CU for SharePoint 2016 rather than individual security fixes

SharePoint Server 2019:

SharePoint Server Subscription Edition:

Office Online Server:

  • KB 5002097 – Office Online Server
See the Security Update Guide below for more details about the relevant fixes:

More information:

Please ensure to have a look at the SharePoint Patching Best Practices before applying new fixes.
 

