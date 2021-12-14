SharePoint security fixes released with December 2021 PU and offered through Microsoft Update

Below are the security fixes for the SharePoint OnPrem versions released this month.
Important:
SharePoint Foundation security fixes also have to be applied on SharePoint Server installations.
SharePoint Server security fixes also have to be applied on Project Server installations.
SharePoint 2013 Suite:
- KB 5002071 – SharePoint Foundation 2013 (core component)
- KB 5002015 – SharePoint Foundation 2013
- KB 5002008 – SharePoint Server 2013 (core component)
- KB 5002103 – Office Web Apps Server 2013
Microsoft Support recommends to install the complete December 2021 CU for SharePoint 2013 rather than individual security fixes
SharePoint Server 2016:
- KB 5002055 – SharePoint Server 2016 (language independent)
- KB 5002059 – SharePoint Server 2016 (language independent)
Microsoft Support recommends to install the complete December 2021 CU for SharePoint 2016 rather than individual security fixes
SharePoint Server 2019:
- KB 5002054 – SharePoint Server 2019 (language independent)
- KB 5002061 – SharePoint Server 2019 (language dependent)
Microsoft Support recommends to install the complete December 2021 CU for SharePoint 2019 rather than individual security fixes
SharePoint Server Subscription Edition:
- KB 5002045 – SharePoint Server 2019 (language independent)
- KB 5002047 – SharePoint Server 2019 (language dependent)
Microsoft Support recommends to install the complete December 2021 CU for SharePoint Subscription Edition rather than individual security fixes
Office Online Server:
- KB 5002097 – Office Online Server
More information: