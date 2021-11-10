SharePoint security fixes released with November 2021 PU and offered through Microsoft Update

Below are the security fixes for the SharePoint OnPrem versions released this month.

Important:
SharePoint Foundation security fixes also have to be applied on SharePoint Server installations.
SharePoint Server security fixes also have to be applied on Project Server installations.

SharePoint 2013 Suite:

  • KB 5002063 – Excel Services for SharePoint 2013
  • KB 5002065 – Office Web Apps Server 2013

SharePoint 2016 Suite:

  • none

SharePoint 2019 Suite:

  • none

Office Online Server:

  • KB 5002053 – Office Online Server
See the Security Update Guide below for more details about the relevant fixes:

More information:

Please ensure to have a look at the SharePoint Patching Best Practices before applying new fixes.
 

