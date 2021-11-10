SharePoint security fixes released with November 2021 PU and offered through Microsoft Update

Below are the security fixes for the SharePoint OnPrem versions released this month.
Important:
SharePoint Foundation security fixes also have to be applied on SharePoint Server installations.
SharePoint Server security fixes also have to be applied on Project Server installations.
SharePoint 2013 Suite:
SharePoint 2016 Suite:
- none
SharePoint 2019 Suite:
- none
Office Online Server:
- KB 5002053 – Office Online Server
See the Security Update Guide below for more details about the relevant fixes:
More information:
Please ensure to have a look at the SharePoint Patching Best Practices before applying new fixes.