November 2021 CU for SharePoint 2013 product family is available for download

Unlike other months there were no server packages (aka “Uber” packages) released for SharePoint 2013 in November 2021. A problem identified late in the release cycle prevented the release of the server packages.
To fully patch SharePoint Server 2013 or Project Server 2013, please apply October 2021 CU and afterwards apply the Excel Services Patch:
- KB 5002063 – Excel Services for SharePoint 2013
Do we still need to run SharePoint Configuration Wizard after applying KB 5002063? We have already patched our SharePoint servers with Oct 2021 CU last month.
Of course. All SharePoint fixes require it. No exceptions.
Cheers,
Stefan
Hi Stefan,
Microsoft has not released November 2021 CU for SharePoint 2019 and November 2021 CU for SharePoint 2016. Am I correct?
Thanks,
Varun
That is correct.