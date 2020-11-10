Trending Issue: upload of files larger than 100 MB fails since October 2020 CU

October 2020 CU introduced a regression in the file upload functionality which may result in errors when you upload a file that’s larger than 100 MB to a document library using the classic UI. The same problem also exists in November 2020 CU.

The error visible in UI and ULS contains information similar to the following:

Original error: Microsoft.SharePoint.Client.InvalidClientQueryException: The expression "web/getFileByServerRelativeUrl(@file)/FinishUpload(uploadId=guid'…',fileOffset=…,checkInComment=)" is not valid. at Microsoft.SharePoint.Client.Rest.EdmExpressionParser.ParseIdentifier(Boolean allowMethodCall, EdmParserNode& node) at Microsoft.SharePoint.Client.Rest.EdmExpressionParser.ParsePath() at Microsoft.SharePoint.Client.Rest.RestRequestProcessor.GetObjectFromPath(Boolean mainRequestPath, String path, String pathForErrorMessage)

Affected SharePoint versions

SharePoint Server 2016

SharePoint Server 2019

Status

Microsoft is planning to fix the issue in December 2020 CU.

Workarounds we are currently aware of

SharePoint 2016:

Use the Upload button in the ribbon

This needs “Allow management of content types : YES”

Upload to an an Asset Library (this library type uses always uploadex.aspx)

You need to copy the file from there to the final folder structure destination.

Explicitely navigate to the following upload page http://<site-holding-the-doc-lib>/_layouts/15/uploadex.aspx

Be aware that this method will always upload the file to the root of the specific library, the file can be copied manually to the final folder after the upload has completed

Use the Open with Explorer

Can be used with Internet Explorer 32-bit to do your file transfers.

Use a Powershell script to upload to the desired location.

There are various examples available on the internet e.g. this and this

SharePoint 2019: