November 2020 CU for Office Online Server is available for download

The product group released the November 2020 Cumulative Update for Office Online Server.

The KB article for November 2020 CU will be available at the following Location in a couple of hours:

  • KB 4486713 – November 2020 Update for Office Online Server

The download for November 2020 CU is available through the following link:

3 Comments


  1. Hi Stefan
    Few questions
    1) Is there version numbers of OOS? like OOS 2016 or OOS 2019 ?
    2) Do these versions of OOS work with all versions of Office documents 2016, 2010, etc?
    3) Where can I get succinct documentation of licensing requirements of OOS?
    Thanks

    Reply

    1. Hi Ramen,

      1) no. There is only Office Online Server without a version as Office Online Server is an Evergreen product
      2) yes
      3) the following page has a link to a pdf file with licensing info on OOS:
      https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/licensing/product-licensing/office
      Check the “Licensing Microsoft Office software in Volume Licensing” link at the bottom.

      Cheers,
      Stefan

      Reply

      1. Thanks Stefan

        Is OOS available as a Azure PaaS?

        How frequent an OOS farm needs upgrading to recent CUs?

        Reply

