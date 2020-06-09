SharePoint security fixes released with June 2020 PU and offered through Microsoft Update

As I received some feedback that I should also add the Urls to the KB articles of the different security fixes I added this information to my blog post.
SharePoint 2010 Suite:
- KB 4484391 – SharePoint Foundation 2010 (core component)
- KB 4484414 – SharePoint Server 2010 (core component)
SharePoint 2013 Suite:
- KB 4484409 – SharePoint Foundation 2013 (core component)
- KB 4484405 – SharePoint Server 2013 (core component)
SharePoint 2016 Suite:
- KB 4484402 – SharePoint Server 2016 (language independent)
SharePoint 2019 Suite:
- KB 4484400 – SharePoint Server 2019 (language independent)
Office Online Server:
- none
See the Security Update Guide below for more details about the relevant fixes:
More information:
Please ensure to have a look at the SharePoint Patching Best Practices before applying new fixes.