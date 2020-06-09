June 2020 CU for SharePoint Server 2016 is available for download

The product group released the June 2020 Cumulative Update for SharePoint Server 2016 product family.

This CU also includes Feature Pack 1 which was released with December 2016 CU and Feature Pack 2 which was released with September 2017 CU.

The KB articles for June 2020 CU are available here:

KB 4484402 – June 2020 Update for SharePoint Server 2016 (language independent) – This is also a security update!

KB 4484344 – June 2020 Update for SharePoint Server 2016 (language dependent)

The download for June 2020 CU is available here:

Important: It is required to install both fixes (language dependent and independent) to fully patch a SharePoint server. This applies also to servers which do not have language packs installed. The reason is that each SharePoint installation includes a language dependent component together with a language independent component. If additional language packs are added later (only) the language dependent fix has to be applied again.

It is irrelevant which language you pick on the drop down in download center. Even the language dependent fixes are all in the same package for all languages.

After installing the fixes you need to run the SharePoint 2016 Products Configuration Wizard on each machine in the farm. If you prefer to run the command line version psconfig.exe ensure to have a look here for the correct options.

SharePoint 2016 June 2020 CU Build Numbers:

Language independent fix: 16.0.5017.1001

Language dependent fix: 16.0.5017.1001

To understand the different version numbers please have a look at my article which explains the different SharePoint build numbers.

Please ensure to have a look at the SharePoint Patching Best Practices before applying new fixes.

