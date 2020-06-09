June 2020 CU for SharePoint 2013 product family is available for download

The product group released the June 2020 Cumulative Update for the SharePoint 2013 product family.

For June 2020 CU we have full server packages (also known as Uber packages) for all products. No other CU is required to fully patch SharePoint.

As this is a common question: Yes, June 2020 CU includes all fixes from June 2020 PU.

ATTENTION:

Be aware that all Updates for SharePoint 2013 require SharePoint Server 2013 SP1 to be installed first.

Please also have a look at the article that discusses how to properly patch a SharePoint 2013 farm which has Search enabled (see below).

Previous releases of the SharePoint Server 2013 cumulative update included both the executable and the .CAB file in the same self-extracting executable download. Because of the file size, the SharePoint Server 2013 package has been divided into several separate downloads. One contains the executable file, while the others contain the CAB file. All are necessary and must be placed in the same folder to successfully install the update. All are available by clicking the same Hotfix Download Available link in the KB article for the release.

This CU includes all SharePoint 2013 fixes (including all SharePoint 2013 security fixes) released since SP1. The CU does not include SP1. You need to install SP1 before installing this CU.

The KB articles for June 2020 CU should be available at the following locations in a couple of hours:

KB 4484406 – SharePoint Foundation 2013 June 2020 CU

KB 4484408 – SharePoint Server 2013 June 2020 CU

KB 4484407 – Project Server 2013 June 2020 CU

There was no fix released for Office Web Apps Server 2013 this month

The Full Server Packages for June 2020 CU are available through the following links:

After installing the fixes you need to run the SharePoint 2013 Products Configuration Wizard on each machine in the farm. If you prefer to run the command line version psconfig.exe ensure to have a look here for the correct Options.

Be aware that the SharePoint Server 2013 CU contains the SharePoint Foundation 2013 CU. And the Project Server 2013 CU also contains the SharePoint Server 2013 CU and SharePoint Foundation 2013 CU.

Please ensure to have a look at the SharePoint Patching Best Practices before applying new fixes.

