Regression in April 2020 fixes for SharePoint 2010 affects context menu in list items

A regression in April 2020 for SharePoint 20210 was identified.
After one of the updates in the list below is applied, the context menu on list items in SharePoint sites may stop working.
The KB articles of the relevant KB articles have been updated to include the information in the “Known Issues” section.
Microsoft is aware of the problem and is working on a fix. The KB articles below will be updated when a fix is available.
The affected fixes are:
- KB 4484298 – SharePoint Foundation 2010 April 2020 CU
- KB 4484324 – SharePoint Server 2010 April 2020 CU
- KB 4484323 – Project Server 2010 April 2020 CU
In the comments section of the following blog post a couple of users are discussing a workaround.
If you plan to evaluate this workaround on your system, ensure to take a backup of any modified file and restore the orginal version before installing future SharePoint updates:
SharePoint security fixes released with April 2020 PU and offered through Microsoft Update
We were able to fix our issues by replacing the “ctxt” with “ctx” misspellings in the core.js file in 2 places If there are other issues, we haven’t found them yet.
There are two typos in the updated core.js file. The context variable, “ctx” is spelled wrong, “ctxt”, in the function that establishes the context for list items. We fixed it by stopping services, correcting the error, and restarting, Works ok so far. If you search for, “ctxt” in the core.js file on the WFE you should find two instances only. Fix both.
I found the problem via the browser developer tools. The error was that “ctxt” is undefined in core.js.
hope this helps.