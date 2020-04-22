Regression in April 2020 fixes for SharePoint 2010 affects context menu in list items

A regression in April 2020 for SharePoint 20210 was identified.

After one of the updates in the list below is applied, the context menu on list items in SharePoint sites may stop working.

The KB articles of the relevant KB articles have been updated to include the information in the “Known Issues” section.

Microsoft is aware of the problem and is working on a fix. The KB articles below will be updated when a fix is available.

The affected fixes are:

KB 4484298 – SharePoint Foundation 2010 April 2020 CU

KB 4484324 – SharePoint Server 2010 April 2020 CU

KB 4484323 – Project Server 2010 April 2020 CU

In the comments section of the following blog post a couple of users are discussing a workaround.

If you plan to evaluate this workaround on your system, ensure to take a backup of any modified file and restore the orginal version before installing future SharePoint updates: